Beating the virus: We Will Rock You tour - new Yorkshire date

This year's tour of We Will Rock You has been rescheduled for next year including a visit to a Yorkshire theatre.

The producers of We Will Rock You did not want to disappoint fans who had bought tickets, so they have been working hard to reschedule as many of the shows as possible giving people something to look forward to in these unsettling times.

The show will be at York Grand Opera House on Saturday March 27.

Details of how to exchange tickets will follow in the coming weeks.

Brian May said: “Happy to say our magnificent UK tour of We Will Rock You will rise again, The coronavirus has had us all on the run - but live theatre will win in the end."

Roger Taylor said: “This is great news, I’m so pleased to see the show on the road again.”

Its creator Ben Elton agreed: “I was so pleased to get the great news that We Will Rock Yo ’ is to be remounted next year after being forced to close mid tour and I hope Queen’s incredible music can help to make us feel like champions again.”