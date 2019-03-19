Bardsey beer festival set to swell hall funds

Pint lovers can head down to Bardsey Village Hall on Saturday for the village’s ninth beer festival.

The event, which will raise funds for the Village Hall Development Fund, will offer a large range of beers and ciders from around Yorkshire.

Spokesman for the festival, Martin Ward said committee members were hoping to boost their target of £70,000.

“We are really excited about Bardsey’s ninth beer festival and hope that the whole community comes together once again to enjoy what is set to be a fun packed day,” he said.

“The money raised so far has gone towards improving the village hall facilities inside and this year should help towards renovation of the outside of the hall.

“Once the whole project is complete the hall will be a place for the residents of Bardsey to be proud of.”

Sponsored by Reward Capital, the entry fee is £5 and includes a commemorative glass and programme.

Punters can enjoy any of the 30 beers on offer and listen to cover band This Way Up. There will also be food on offer.

The beer festival opens at noon and runs to about 8pm.