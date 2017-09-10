WIN: English Open Snooker 2017 final tickets and backstage tour

Snooker's big names will compete in the 2017 English Open next month and we are giving you the chance to pocket tickets to the final plus more in our free entry competition.

The tournament - from October 16 to 22 - is being staged in Barnsley for the first time, featuring 128 players contesting the world ranking event and a top prize of £70,000 at the town's Metrodome.

It is the first of the season's four Home Nations tournaments and there is a £1 million bonus on offer for any player who can win all four.

Last season the event featured star names such as Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby, Judd Trump and John Higgins. Another stellar line up is again expected.

World champion Mark Selby

Our first prize winner will receive a pair of tickets to both sessions of the showpiece English Open Snooker final on Sunday, October 22 - PLUS a backstage tour, with a unique insight behind the scenes of a major sporting event.

Three runners-up will each receive a pair of tickets to both semi-finals, on Saturday, October 21.

Liang Wenbo won the English Open last season

Deadline is Friday, October 6, 2017, 12 noon. Please note that the prize does not include any travel or accommodation expenses.

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. Prizes cannot be exchanged. Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.