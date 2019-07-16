Lightcliffe Academy student selected to compete in judo as part of Team GB

A 16 year-old from Hove Edge has been selected to compete in judo as part of Team GB at the Baku 2019 European Olympic Festival (EYOF).

Isobel Kitchen will join 44 other athletes aged 14-17 who will compete in different sports in Azerbaijan.

The student from Lightcliffe Academy will be one of ten competing in judo at the event which will see around 2,500 athletes from 48 European nations come together to compete across 10 Olympic sports.

Isobel will join other elite GB athletes at Bisham Abbey prior to her flight to Baku. She will then have several days to acclimatise, enjoy the opening ceremony in the Olympic stadium and prepare for her event which will be live streamed on July 25.

Overall, 2019 has been another successful year for Isobel as she climbed the under 57kg rankings to become Great Britain’s number one cadet.

She has won gold at the English, Scottish and Irish open tournaments and is looking for a chance of the full set at the Welsh open and British Championships towards the end of the year.

She has also competed and had wins against strong opponents in each of her European cups in Spain, Germany and Portugal where she achieved placings amongst world ranking judoka.

This was also the case when selected for GBR in the European championships which was held in Poland at the end of June.

She is also hopeful that she will be selected through the GB performance programme for a prestigious training camp to Japan in October.

