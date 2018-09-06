Your chance to explore Harrogate District’s hidden gems as they open their doors to the public

HARROGATE CLUB

Britain's most complete 19th century Turkish Baths in Harrogate.

36 Victoria Avenue, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 15 11am and 2pm.

Founded in 1857 and at this address since 1886 this double bow-fronted building is one of Harrogate’s gems. Guided tours only, led by local historian Malcolm Neesam.

Booking essential: Call Mrs McMurdo on 01423 502344.

The Old Magnesia Well Pump Room in Valley Gardens, Harrogate.

THE GRANBY CARE HOME

Granby Road, Harrogate

Friday, September 7 10am-1pm.

Previously The Granby Hotel, this magnificent building has been substantially restored and on your visit today you can view the Tockwith Library, the Ballroom, Ritz Cinema and other restored rooms. Refreshments available.

Booking not required.

OLD MAGNESIA WELL PUMP ROOM

Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Saturday and Sunday, September 15-16 10am-4pm.

Built in 1887, this amazing pump room has had a varied history. Come and explore the building and displays and learn more about this special well.

Booking not required.

HARROGATE THEATRE

Oxford Street, Harrogate

Friday, September 14 10am-2pm.

Regular tours lasting 45 minutes including access backstage. Beware of the theatre glost, Alice!

Booking not required.

ROYAL PUMP ROOM MUSEUM

Crown Place, Harrogate

Saturday, September 15 10.30am-5pm

Sunday, September 16 2-5pm.

Visit the Royal Pump Room Museum to discover Harrogate’s fascinating spa history. See the original 1842 pump room building and discover the story of Europe’s strongest sulphur water. See Ancient Egyptian treasures from the Kent Collection.

Regular tours to the sulphur wells.

Booking not required.

ST PETER’S CHURCH

Cambridge Road, Harrogate

Thursday - Saturday, September 6-8 10am-4pm.

Thursday-Saturday, September 13-15 10am-4pm.

Consecrated in 1876. Tower added 1926. Impressive painted glass. See the famous Punch cartoon incorporated into a north window. Count the Mouseman mice!

Self guided tours available. Booking not required.

TURKISH BATHS

Parliament Street, Harrogate

Sunday, September 9 3-5.30pm

Thursday, September 13 6-8.30pm.

An opportunity for visitors to see the hidden beauty of Britain’s most complete and restored Vistorian Turkish Baths. Take a tour or simply have a walk through the Victorian Turkish Baths.

Tours: Sunday 3.15pm and 4.15pm. Thursday 6.15pm and 7.15pm.

Booking required for tours Call 01423 556746.

WESLEY CENTRE

Oxford Street, Harrogate

Thursday - Saturday, September 6-8 10am-noon.

Incorporating Wesley Chapel, a Grade 2 listed building dating from 1862. Unusual curved gallery and superb joinery. Recently refurbished. Popular concert venue.

Booking not required.

ST WILFRID’S CHURCH

Duchy Road, Harrogate

Tours Saturday, September 8 noon-2pm.

Harrogate’s only Grade 1 listed building with its soaring belltower and faded Darlington panels.

There is an Extraordinary Women event to celebrate the work of Frances Darlington, a local artist who created some of the plaster reliefs in the church.

Tours of the church and belltower between noon-2pm.

Booking required for tours: bookings@stwilfrid.org or call 01423 504629.

HARROGATE CIVIC CENTRE

St Lukes Avenue, Harrogate

Saturday, September 8 10am and 11.30am

Harrogate Borough Council is inviting you to tour the new council offices.

Pre-booking essential by email to corporateworkplacesupport@harrogate.gov.

WEST PARK UNITED REFORMED CHURCH

Victoria Avenue, Harrogate

Thursday - Saturday, Septyember 6-8 10.30am-noon.

Thursday-Saturday, September 13-15 10.30am-noon.

Situated on one of Harrogate’s most imposing sites, this was one of several churches built on Victoria Avenue. Started in 1861, the church opened one year later in 1862. Home made refreshments available each day.

HARLOW TOWER

Otley Road, Harrogate

Saturday and Sunday, September 8-9 10am-5pm

Have a look at the Foucault’s Pendulum before walking up the stairs to have a look at the view from the tower roof.

KNARESBOROUGH CASTLE AND MUSEUM

Castle Yard, Knaresborough

Saturday, September 15 11am-4pm

Enjoy free entry to the Castle’s majestic 14th century Keep and the Courthouse Museum.

No booking is required to visit the Keep and Museum but booking is required for tours to the sallyport. Tours are offered at 11am, noon, 2pm and 3pm.

Harrogate Museums call 01423 556188, email museums@harrogate.gov.uk.

Booking closes: September 15 at 11am.

THE PATELEY PLAYHOUSE

Pateley Bridge

Friday - Saturday, September 7-8 1-5pm

All visitors welcome to have a tour of the theatre, see behind the scenes, look at the dressing rooms and learn about the history of the Dramatic Society and the wonderful Playhouse which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

‘RIPON REVEALED’ A TOUR AROUND THE CITY

Market Square, Ripon

Sunday, September 9 11am-12.30pm

Tour around Ripon starts 11am about the historic city, various sites discussed and shown. A tour around the third smallest city in the UK revealing historic Ripon.

Directions: Side of the Obelisk in the Market Square facing the Town Hall starting 11am prompt.

No booking required

Organised by Ripon Civic Society.

GAZEBO

Blossomgate, Ripon

Saturday - Sunday, September 8-9 2-4pm

Stroll in the surroundings of this eighteenth century marvel still surviving in Ripon. Late 17th century/early 18th century gazebo beautifully restored. Built to give a view of the countryside. The Gazebo is one of the undiscovered treasures of Ripon, and is a wonderful reminder of 18th-century life in the city.

No booking required.

RIPON GRAMMAR SCHOOL LIBRARY

16 Clotherholme Road, Ripon

Sunday, September 9 1-4pm

The original school Hall of the 1870 Grammar School building, designed by Leeds architect George Corson. There will be a display about the area’s connections with World War I.

No booking required.

RIPON CATHEDRAL RINGING CHAMBER

Liberty Court House, Minster Road, Ripon

Saturday, September 8 3pm and 4pm

The ringing chamber in the cathedral’s south-west tower will be open to visitors.

Tickets for tours available from the gift shop.

MASONIC HALL

Water Skellgate, Ripon

Sunday, September 9 2-4pm

Take a tour round this historic building celebrating 200 years of existence last year. Early 20th century Masonic Hall, still in use. Tours given.

No booking required.

RIPON WORKHOUSE MUSEUM AND GARDEN

The Workhouse, 75 Allhallowgate, Ripon

Saturday, September 8 11am-4pm

Families can follow the Workhouse trail, take a picnic in the grounds and the restored kitchen garden and meet some of the costumed inmates.

The Workhouse Master will give a tour of the building at noon and 2pm. You can also find out ‘What’s cooking at the Workhouse?’

ST JOHN’S, SHAROW

Berrygate Lane, Sharow

Sunday, September 9 noon-4pm

Discover the very roots of St John’s, Sharow as we uncover the history of the founding of the building. In particular, we look at the life of Elizabeth Sophia Lawrence, last of the Aislaby family of Studley Royal and founder of our church.

No booking required.

FOUNTAINS ABBEY AND STUDLEY ROYAL

National Trust, Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Studley Park, Ripon

Saturday, September 15 10am-5pm

Explore ancient abbey ruins and an awe-inspiring water garden in North Yorkshire. Take a rare chance to glimpse behind the doors of the normally locked How Hill Tower and learn stories behind historic artefacts at the last Cistercian mill in Britain.

Main site is free to explore but the How Hill Tower tour must be pre-booked. You do not need to book for the abbey and water garden tours.

Booking Contact: Hayley Donaldson, call 01765 643189.

Email: hayley.donaldson@nationaltrust.org.uk.

Booking closes: September 14, 4pm.