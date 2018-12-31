York panto stars bring show business to Tadcaster care home

Panto stars called in at a Tadcaster care home to bring festive cheer over a cuppa.

Fanny Rogers, Jack McGill and John D Collins, stars of Grand Opera House York pantomime, Cinderella and The Lost Slipper, visited Highfield Care Home to have a cup of tea and a biscuit with the residents.

Pictured is John D Collins talking to Brenda Pepper. Picture by David Harrison/Grand Opera House.

“We are so pleased that every year Grand Opera House always helps us out by bringing the Pantomime cast to Highfield,” said Highfield spokesman Richard Sweeting.

“Just because people live in a care home and they can’t get to see a Panto, it is so lovely that the Opera House brings the Panto to us.

“It’s been happening for the last six years and we’ve had many stars through the door and the most important thing of all – it makes our residents happy.” The Three Bears Productions, pantomime finishes on January 5. Pictures David Harrison.

Pictured are Danny Rogers and John D Collins with Pauline Lloyd. Picture by David Harrison/Grand Opera House.

Pictured is John D Collins talking to Tom Shepherd. Picture by David Harrison/Grand Opera House.

Pictured is Jack McGill talking to Margeary Bunny. Picture by David Harrison/Grand Opera House.

Pictured is Danny Rogers talking to Mary Thompson. Picture by David Harrison/Grand Opera House.