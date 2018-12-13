Wetherby roadworks delays expected

Drivers are being warned to expect delays when a four-week long programme of gas repairs start on a major Wetherby road in the new year.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is to start a £55,000 scheme to upgrade the gas distribution network at Spofforth Hill on Monday January 7.

Chris Cunniff, Site Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with Leeds City Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

The project is part of NGN’s ongoing investment in the gas infrastructure in the area to ensure the safe supply of gas to customers in the area.

Temporary two-way rolling traffic signals will be installed on Harrogate Road, A661, at the junction of Wentworth Gate for the full duration of the scheme.

An NGN spokesman added: “It’s expected these works will extend journey times, so motorists are advised to leave extra time for travel whilst the temporary traffic signals are in place.

“Our team of highly skilled engineers will be working seven days a week in order to complete works as quickly as possible.“

NGN’s Customer Care Officers have been door-knocking local residents and businesses to make customers aware of the work, while on-site signage will advise motorists of the work taking place.

Regular updates will also be available on NGN’s website northerngasnetworks.co.uk, Twitter @NGNgas and Facebook @northerngasnetworks.

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual throughout the project.