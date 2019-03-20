Wetherby Band to play in nationals

Wetherby Silver Band has booked a place in the UK Brass Band Championships National Finals.

The band was one of only two from Yorkshire to qualify at Huddersfield Town Hall for the prestigious contest in Cheltenham in September.

“Wetherby Silver Band has only qualified for the Championships four times in its 141 year history,” said spokesman Robin Stride who added that the band has also been promoted to Second Section.

“This is the third time since 2000, which is impressive for a small market town band, and we have a huge thanks to not only the players, our Musical Director Derek Warley but also to our supporters who make such a difference.”

But Robin added: “However such success comes at a price.

“The cost of getting the Band members to the contest, accommodation and coach hire is anticipated to be £5,000.

“The Band is therefore asking anyone who has enjoyed Wetherby’s performances or just wishes to make a donation.”

To qualify for the National Championships Robin said Wetherby had to play to two judges at Huddersfield.

“Once everyone has played the piece the judges make a small statement each about how the piece went and then they give the results; only the top six bands are mentioned at this stage. The atmosphere is tense,” added Robin.

“As in football, position is everything. We have also been promoted from the Third Section to the Second Section.

“Prizes are given for the top three bands but the real prize is representing Yorkshire at the National Championships in Cheltenham, and only the top two bands qualify.

“Kippax won Third Section and Wetherby came Second. We will therefore travel down to Cheltenham to proudly represent Yorkshire.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor the band should contact Robin Stride on 01423 561732.

Wetherby Silver Band’s next public performance is on Sunday May 5 at the Bandstand on the riverside in Wetherby.