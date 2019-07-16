Village hall upgrade boost

Villagers in Collingham and the surrounding area are set to get a major refurbishment and upgrade of Collingham Memorial Hall thanks to funding from a number of sources.

This will include a £90,000 contribution towards the £250,000 project from FCC Communities Foundation.

The refurbishment project includes a raft of improvements at the Memorial Hall, on the village’s Main Street.

These include - reconfigure/partial reconstruction of the main entrance; total revamp of toilet areas; upgrade of the first floor meeting room, including insulation; reroof the eastern elevation above the toilet area; removing three chimney stacks to avoid potential future problems; installation of LED lighting throughout; re-render exterior walls; install a glass canopy for use by Pre-School group.

Philip Skelton, Chairman of Collingham Memorial Hall Management Committee believes the project will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

Philip said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Collingham. It’s fantastic that the FCC Community Action Fund has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our refurbished Hall taking shape over the next three months.”

Building work started in June and it is hoped it will be ready to use by early September.

Penny Horne, Grant Manager at FCC Communities Foundation said: “We are delighted to be supporting the village hall internal renovation project and pleased that our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for the village and surrounding areas.

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.