Roadworks on town centre route

Roadworks are to start on a major Wetherby road on Monday February 11.

Improvements, lasting about ten days, are to be carried out to Westgate but drivers have been assured that work times will be kept to Monday to Friday 9.30am-3.30pm and 7pm-midnight.

During the day the road traffic but will be controlled by temporary traffic lights. In the evening the route will be closed with traffic diverted via Linton.

Wetherby Ward councillors have welcomed the improvements as they push for further renovation to roads.

Coun Norma Harrington said: “The improvement to Westgate is much needed and some might argue overdue but it is good that the work will be starting as early as next week and we hope that the diversions that are to be put in place will not impact on residents as they travel to work and back.

“The road will be open as usual at peak times and hopefully it will be complete in a week and a half, which should help keep disruption to a minimum.”

The roadworks follow gas network repairs on Spofforth Hill in the town.

Coun Nish Kanabar of Castlegate Stationery said: “Roadworks around town will always have an effect on trade in general. “It may be minimal, or drastic, depending on customers being able to get to businesses.”

He added: “It’s good to hear the traffic is being kept moving during the day.

“Keeping members of the public well informed in advance is also really useful.”

Wetherby ward Coun Gerald Wilkinson added: “It is good to see this work is going to get done.

“We have been calling for highways improvements for some time and this is a step in the right direction.

“We would like to see more though and given the volume of housing, much of it unwanted, our highways infrastructure will need significant investment to cope with the additional traffic.”