Roadworks at Clifford as gas upgrade starts

Work will start on Monday November 18 on Northern Gas Network’s £400,000 upgrade to gas distribution in Clifford.

Temporary traffic lights will be put in place on Clifford Road and Bramham Road, until Friday December 20 and will start at Clifford Road near the junction of Front Street heading up Clifford Road onto Bramham Road, finishing near St Luke’s Church.

Due to the gas main running along both sides of the road, the temporary traffic lights will then head back down Bramham Road finishing on Clifford Road; as works are completed along the opposite side.

On street parking will be heavily restricted around Bramham Primary School.

A NGN spokesman said: “It is expected that journey times will be extended while the temporary traffic signals are in place, so motorists are advised to leave extra time for travel or use alternative routes.

“All works have been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council, and through the council NGN has been able to co-ordinate the timing of the project with Yorkshire Water.

“In January, Yorkshire Water will be carrying out their own work on the water pipes in the Clifford area, but by working closely with them, NGN will ensure that these works do not overlap.”

The spokesman explained that by January, Clifford Road will be ready for use as a diversion route around the Yorkshire Water works.

Chris Cunniff, Site Manager for Northern Gas Networks, added: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their continued support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual while the work is underway.

NGN’s Customer Care Officers have been door-knocking local residents and businesses to make customers aware of the work, while on-site signage will advise motorists of the work taking place.

Regular updates will also be available on NGN’s website northerngasnetworks.co.uk, Twitter @NGNgas and Facebook @northerngasnetworks.

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.