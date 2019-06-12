Call to stop HGV misery

A local councillor has called for action to stop HGVs cutting through villages near Wetherby.

Harewood Coun Matthew Robinson says Leeds City Council’s Highways department should come up with solutions to stop HGVs using routes like the A659 in Harewood and Collingham.

“HGVs ploughing through villages is increasingly common and becoming a significant problem for local communities,” said Coun Robinson who has asked for a meeting with Highways officers.

“The A61 at Harewood junction has become a bottle neck and routes through Collingham and Harewood are being used as a rat run or short cut, especially since the A1 upgrade.

“HGVs place tremendous pressure on our local roads and cause hazards to parked cars, houses near the roadside other traffic.”

He said HGV drivers’ concerns should also be raised.