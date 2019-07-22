Tockwith Show pig classes axed after outbreak

Pig classes at this year’s Tockwith Show have been cancelled after an outbreak of swine dysentery nearby.

Organisers said it was a tough decision but there would still be plenty of animals and attractions to keep visitors entertained at the show on August 4.

Show secretary Steve Ross said: “The committee has been working hard for months and are confident that this year’s Tockwith Show will, as always, offer a great value day out for the whole family.

“We were disappointed to have to cancel the pig classes this year; the decision was not taken lightly and was reached after careful consideration for the wellbeing of the pig breeding community, and with the agreement of our senior steward Georgina Watson.

“Nevertheless, visitors will have much to entertain them. The show field is looking great, the weather has improved lately, and now we can’t wait for it all to begin!”

Despite taking the tough decision to cancel the pig classes at this year’s show due to an outbreak of swine dysentery nearby, organisers say there’ll still be plenty of animals and attractions to keep visitors entertained.

This year’s show – the 74th in its history – will feature a range of classes and a packed programme of new attractions running alongside long-standing favourites such as the children’s fancy dress competition, tug-o-war, Dog Dash, show jumping, and animal demonstrations.

And 2019 also marks the 20th anniversary of the first Farmers’ Market at Tockwith Show. It was originally opened by Phil Willis, former Harrogate and Knaresborough MP and now Lord Willis of Knaresborough, and he will be returning to open this year’s market at about 9.30am.

The new main ring attraction for this year is a falconry display, while another highlight is sure to be the dog scurry run by Kirkbourne Spaniels. Marquees, animal pens and trade stands will be filled with activity throughout the day, and there will also be displays of machinery and agricultural skills.

Also for children, there will be the The Discovery Zone, Riggmoor Reindeer, St George’s Archery Club, the Flat Cap Chucking hosted by Wetherby Lions, and a Companion Dog Show held under Kennel Club Rules.

There’s also a large children’s play area.

There will be a wide variety of over 60 stalls, stands and marquees, as well as cookery demonstrations, including from Master Chef semi-finalist Jess Gardham.

Volunteers from Tockwith Festivals will once again be running the bar, with all profits going to local causes.

Tockwith Show takes place on the Show Field, Cattal Moor Lane, Tockwith, YO26 7QH on Sunday, August 4. There is lots of free car parking next to the site, thanks to the generosity of local landowners.

Tickets are £10 per adult if bought on the day, with accompanied children under 16 entering for free. Card payment is available on the two main gates. Cheaper tickets can be purchased in advance from the website for £8 per adult. For tickets, schedules and more information, visit www.tockwithshow.org.uk.