The moment Yorkshire police officer catches the community mood just right by starting his own Twitter 'Floss-off'

This is the moment when a Yorkshire police officer showed his moves and kicked off his very own Floss-off while on duty in Yorkshire today.

The brilliant video was filmed while on duty as North Yorkshire Police attended a number of major events across their patch.

Police Sergeant Earl is filmed 'Flossing' and the video is distributed by his colleague PC Smith with the dare for anyone to post a better 'Floss'

For those completely lost, 'the floss' is the latest viral trend started by 'the back-pack kid' AKA Russel Horning, who performed the move on Saturday Night Live as part of Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' performance. It is not as easy as it looks.

PC Smith tweeted: "With all the events going on around @NYorksPolice today - PS Earl challenges anyone to a #flossoff who dares wins! Don’t be shy #Pride #YorkPride #KnaresboroughBedRace #SkiptonGala #RoyalSalute @UKCopHumour"

Hundreds of police and special constables are on duty at events over this weekend with the Pride March in York, the Bed Race in Knaresborough and the Skipton Gala.

It is people like PS Earl and PC Smith who put the human face to the force... well done guys.