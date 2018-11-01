The best Christmas markets to visit across Yorkshire

November may have only just arrived, but the festive cheer is about to get into full swing as string of Christmas markets are set to pop up across Yorkshire over the coming weeks.

Brimming with delicious treats, unique gifts and entertainment, here are some of the must-visit markets to attend around the region to ring in the festive season.

Visitors can tuck into an array of seasonal food and drink at the markets

St Nicholas Fayre, York Christmas Market

Held in the streets of historic York, visitors can meander through an array of alpine chalets on Parliament Street, sampling fine Yorkshire produce and supping glasses of warming mulled wine, before heading down to Kings Square to experience the fun of the fair - including a slide down the Helter Skelter.

When: 15 November - 23 December

Leeds Christkindelmarkt

Some markets will have fairground rides to enjoy, as well as Santa's Grotto's and live entertainment

The traditional German Christmas market is returning to Millennium Square from 9 November, bringing with it a variety of wooden chalet stalls and cosy indoor retreats, packed to the brim with gifts and tasty goodies.

Be sure to pop into the Bavarian themed Alp Chalet restaurant for a bite to eat, or warm up in the cosy Kuh Stall next to the log fire with a hot chocolate.

When: 9 November - 22 December

Sheffield Christmas Market

Held from mid-November until Christmas Eve, there's plenty of time to soak up the festive spirit in Sheffield, with gift stalls, food and drink, a Santa's Grotto and the ever-popular Sleigh Bar, which is brimming with seasonal drinks.

When: 15 November - 24 December

Harrogate Christmas Market

Hosted on The Stray in Harrogate town centre across four days in November, visitors will have nearly 200 market stalls at their disposal, selling everything from Yorkshire cheeses and Chutneys, to unique handmade gifts, offering a great opportunity to kick off the Christmas celebrations early.

There will also be a large craft and gift marquee, funfair rides, Santa's Grotto and real reindeer to visit.

When: 15 - 18 November

Grassington Dickensian Festival

Ideal if you're keen to experience something a little different, this Dickensian themed festival encourages shopkeepers, villagers and visitors to don Victorian costume, while enjoying all of the food, drink and entertainment over two weekends.

As well as a satisfying food offering, there will be buskers, bands, street entertainers and a torchlit nativity procession, making for a great family day out.

When: 1, 2, 8 and 9 December

Beverley Festival of Christmas

Taking place on the second Sunday in December, visitors can enjoy three traditional Victorian Christmas markets featuring more than 120 gift stalls and local treats, as well as a variety of festive entertainment, which includes carol singing, Pantomime performances, fairground rides and a Santa's Grotto where youngsters can pick up an early pressie.

When: 9 December

Malton Christmas Food and Gift Market

Considered the food capital of Yorkshire, Malton will be hosting a special Christmas version of its popular monthly food market in early December, bringing with it the likes of figgy puddings, turkey, goose, mulled wine and chestnuts, alongside a range of festive gift stalls.

When: 8 - 9 December

Knaresborough Christmas Market

Hosted in the charming Market Square, this year's annual Christmas market will have plenty of seasonal gifts for shoppers to purchase, alongside an array of hot food stalls, selling everything from steak burgers to hot roasts, which can be washed down with a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.

When: 1 - 2 December