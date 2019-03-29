Tadcaster teenager voted to parliament

A Tadcaster teenager has been elected to help provide a national voice for the youth of North Yorkshire.

Molly Richardson, 15, is among three Members of the UK Youth Parliament by the North Yorkshire Youth Voice Executive.

Rebecca Morgan, 14, from Whitby, represents the east of the county, covering Scarborough borough and Ryedale; Torin Zeiboll, 17, lives near Skipton and represents the west, covering Craven and Harrogate borough; and Molly, 15, from Tadcaster, represents the central area, covering Hambleton, Richmondshire and Selby district.

During their two-year term of office, the MYPs will meet MPs and local councillors, organise events, run campaigns, make speeches, hold debates and ensure the views of young people are listened to by decision makers.

“The most important aspect of any MYPs job is to make sure they represent the views of young people in their constituency,” said a spokesman.

Speaking about her election, Molly said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be given such an incredible opportunity and want to truly represent the real voice of today’s youth and my own generation.

“I can’t wait to put all the hard work in to get an end result that benefits everybody.”

MYPs are politically neutral. They will help to set the agenda for the annual Make Your Mark vote, which will start in August with the final votes being cast in October.

In 2018, more than 1.1 million young people took part in the national vote.

The Youth Voice Executive, formed by North Yorkshire County Council, brings together representatives of young people’s groups who regularly meet from district council leaders to police.