Tadcaster swimming pool still open

Charity bosses at Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool have stated that the facility is fully operational.

They said they have checked with Public Health England which confirms that Coronavirus would be inactivated at the level of Chlorine used in swimming pools.

“As an organisation we hold our customers wellbeing as our number one priority,” said a spokesman.

“We have listened to both National Governing Body and Parliament advice/guidelines and currently we are fully operational.

“As a public building, we have put extra precautions in place to help limit the chance of infection.”

They added that soap is provided at all wash stations.

In addition to the standard precautions, visitors are urged to wash hands with soap before and after visits, shower before and after swimming.

✅”If you show any signs listed by the NHS please stay away from the facility and self isolate.”

But on Tuesday afternoon Leeds City Council announced that it was closing a large number of buildings and facilities to the public from Wednesday March 18.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “This will include Leeds Town Hall, Carriageworks, Pudsey Civic Centre and all our leisure centres as well as our museums and galleries.

“Our teams on site have been working hard and continuing to welcome the public in recent weeks, but the safety and wellbeing of staff and the people of Leeds is always our first priority.

“These closures will remain in place throughout March and April. We will be monitoring developments and following government guidance with regards to when it may then be appropriate and practical for us to reopen our sites.

Council-run markets, libraries and community hubs will currently remain open to the public but group events or activities will not be held.