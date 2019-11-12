Tadcaster rallies to help flood hit communities

Tadcaster Flood Action Group has appealed to the community to help flood stricken communities in South Yorkshire.

Just as people rallied to help residents when floods hit the brewery town in 2015, the group called for return support.

“After the devastating flooding we want to be able to support the community so local to us in the Doncaster areas affected - Fishlake, Bentley and Stainforth,” said a spokesman for the group.

“We are going to put together a bulk of cleaning things to take over to show our support, just like other communities did to us in 2015.”

Communities flooded in the Doncaster area last week when a month’s worth of rain fell in 24-hours.

“Unfortunately these communities flooded in 2007, with so many homes and businesses not insured they have a very long road ahead.

“The priority for them in the coming days is cleaning and more cleaning, then the drying phase begins.

Tadcaster Flood Action Group called for donations of cleaning products, rubber gloves, bleach, etc to be left at the collection point at Bridge Street Dental Surgery. It aimed to take them over on Tuesday (November 12).