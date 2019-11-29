Tadcaster developers grow

Tadcaster developers Kyme Homes have broken ground in the creation of a £1.6m collection of family homes in a rural hideaway coveted by TV and movie celebrities.

They say they have breathed new life into the site of the former Hare and Hounds pub in Burton Leonard, between Harrogate and Ripon - but one which boasts an interesting heritage.

The idyll was for many years the home of the late David Nobbs, the author of BBC series The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin, starring Leonard Rossiter. He also worked with John Cleese, Frankie Howerd, The Two Ronnies, Ken Dodd and Tommy Cooper.

And it hit the front page headlines all over the world when it was rumoured that 007 James Bond himself, actor Daniel Craig, was house-hunting in the village in the search of a home that was licensed to thrill.

Now a bespoke collection of just five stone-fronted homes in the village has been launched to market this week through the Harrogate and Ripon offices of estate agent Linley & Simpson, with asking prices starting at £305,000. One has already been sold, and there has already been significant interest in the other four.

Kyme Homes, is a growing success story thanks to the expertise of co-Managing Directors Nick Wright, a qualified chartered surveyor, and Dom Greeves, the former site manager responsible for Yorkshire’s Xscape who had one of his homes featured on national TV. The firm has a track-record of developments in Harrogate, York and Leeds.