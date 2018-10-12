Spooky goings on for a cracking time down on the farm

Little monsters of all ages are being encouraged to join in the spooky fun at Minskip Farm Shop during the half term holidays.

The shop, near Boroughbridge, is to stage Hallowe’en activities from October 27-31, 10am-4pm daily.

“We are so excited to be hosting our first Hallowe’en event on the farm,” owner Emma Mosey said.

“We look forward to lots of messy fun and games.

“We hope little ones are brave enough to meet our amazing birds of prey and minibeasts, and to climb scare mountain to meet the spooky scarecrow.”

Each child with a ticket will be welcomed into the Activities Barn, where they can choose and carve their own pumpkin, climb Scare Mountain and meet the creepy scarecrows, make slime, bob for apples and take part in the fancy dress competition.

Outside, they will be able to visit the birds of prey and scary mini beasts and take a farm walk and see the animals.

There will also be face painting, wood-fired pizza, coffee and hot chocolate!

Minskip Farm Shop is fast becoming a place where families can have fun while learning about farm life.

Emma added: “Families can make wholesome food choices and maybe pick up some of those free range eggs too.

“It’s a place where kids can have a true country experience, play and have some good old fashioned messy fun.”

Minskip Farm is an award-winning Yorkshire Farm Shop and has been shortlisted for ten awards in the last 18 months.

It also won the British Free Range Egg Producer Association Retailer of The Year Award 2018.

Tickets are £7.50 on arrival or £6.50 when pre-booked either in store or online at www.minskipfarmshop.com/halloween. Children aged under two go free.

