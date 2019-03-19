Spen House, Main Street, Minskip

This six-bedroom detached farmhouse has retained original features which cleverly combine with modern additions, according to agents Feather Smailes Scales.

The property is set in just under four acres of land, divided into smaller paddocks with the benefit of numerous outbuildings, two of which have planning approval to be converted to additional dwellings.

The village has a public house/restaurant, a primary school and is only a short distance from Boroughbridge. Contact agents on 01423 229713.