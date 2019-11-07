Seasonal delights of a mayor

With autumn in full swing and the leaves falling from the trees, it reminds me of my youth.

Walking to school, listening to the rustle as I walked through the dry leaves, collecting conkers and soaking them in vinegar to harden them in readiness for the ‘conker matches’ the next day (oh those were the days!)

NAWN 1806101AM1 Sandringham Park Funday. The Mayor of Wetherby Coun Galan Moss has his work cut out in the tug o war (1806101AM1)

Some time ago I received an invitation from the Sports Association to light the annual Wetherby bonfire which I gladly accepted.

As the time got nearer and the rain came I feared the worst, would I even be able to light the bonfire?

I need not have worried as the Sports Association and its volunteers had everything in hand.

On the night I was duly briefed and I think the bonfire was a success and blazed away. I must say the firework display was something special and I am sure it was enjoyed by all.

The fairground stalls and rides were much appreciated by the younger visitors and a good time was had by all.

I was particularly touched at the end of the evening when a young boy came up to me and thanked me for helping to organise the evening, even though I could take little credit for anything other than setting a match in the right place!

I feel I must take this opportunity to not only congratulate Wetherby Sports Association and their volunteers but also to thank them for putting on such a superb event. As I always say, these things don’t just happen!

Together with over 25 others I recently attended a meeting arranged by Welcome to Wetherby, to start the planning of the VE Day 75 celebrations.

Initial ideas for a three-day celebration over the May bank holiday were discussed. Watch this space, and the Town Council’s website for more details as they evolve.

I would like to take this opportunity to remember all our fallen heroes both known and unknown.

It will be a somber weekend as Sandra and I take part in the annual Remembrance Sunday services. Wetherby always turns out in force to remember them.

Next on our agenda are the Christmas celebrations.

Sandra and I are looking forward to various carol services, Christmas Fairs, the switching on of the town-wide lights, and the Dickensian Market to name but a few.

I would urge you to stay calm throughout all your own preparations for the busy time ahead and remember the well known quote, ‘don’t panic’.