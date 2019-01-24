Search for winner of lottery ticket bought in Sherburn

One lucky shopper is in North Yorkshire is sure to beat the January blues when they find the winning Health Lottery ticket worth £10,000.

The lucky ticket - numbers 6, 12, 15, 27, 32 - was bought in Sherburn-in-Elmet and the winning draw numbers on December 29 were 6, 12, 15, 21, 32 and bonus ball 27.

So far no one has come forward with the lucky winning ticket. Health Lottery organisers have urged players in North Yorkshire to check their tickets.

Martin Ellice, Joint Managing Director from The Health Lottery said: “We are encouraging everyone who bought a Health Lottery ticket in Sherburn-in-Elmet to check their pockets for the winning ticket.

“Share the news with your friends and family as they could be the winner of ten thousand pounds. What a great start to 2019!”

To date, £9.6 million has been raised through Health Lottery ticket sales in the Yorkshire and Humber region, supporting over 300 local community projects.

Each time anyone plays the Health Lottery they are automatically entered into a monthly raffle draw where they could win £250,000, while helping to support health-related projects across the country.

Anyone who thinks they could be the winner should visit https://www.healthlottery.co.uk/results/ or call the Health Lottery Helpline on 0844 375 55 55.