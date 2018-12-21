Schoolboy Charles wins award

An extraordinary boy who stands out for so many reasons is this year’s Jubilee Award winner.

St Joseph’s Primary pupil Charles Thompson, 11, was declared the winner of the title at a special ceremony at Wetherby Town Hall last Wednesday.

Charles had been nominated by his teacher, Jayne Ward, who said: “He is an extraordinary boy who stands out for so many reasons, all of which are rooted in his inherent desire to serve people through his actions.

“Not only does Charles make a difference in school, in church and in his wider community but he also makes a huge difference at home.

“Charles is such a caring, sensitive and considerate young man who really does care for everyone!

“Charles really is a wonderful young role model man who gives his own time so freely to others which is an inspiration to all – he gives without taking and if more children and adults were like this, the world truly would be a better place for it!”

PC Tom Goringe, Wetherby Ward Officer, who presented Charles with his winner’s certificate, said of the award: “It is a “fantastic showcase of what the young people of Wetherby have to offer. Each nominee is a credit to their community. Well done.”

Coun Galan Moss, Mayor of Wetherby, had headed the panel which considered the nominations and said that it had been inspiring to learn about the achievements of the youngsters and choosing a winner and runner-up had been difficult.

This year’s runner up was Jess Scruton, 15, who helps at East Keswick Guide Unit each week, organising activities and acting as a role model. She was nominated by the leaders who she helps.

Nominations for this year’s award were: Archie Whitton, support for Wetherby High School charity week’s fundraising through participation in all three events of a mini-triathlon;

Ben Cole, a regular volunteer and coach at the Lower Wharfe Canoe Club; Charles Thompson, voluntary and charitable work through school and in wider community; Harry Hemmingway, success as the 2018 Junior European Trials Bike Champion; Imogen Lawrence, a brave and resilient six-year-old who is a role model for others who are facing difficult times and shows the importance of mental health issues; Jess Prentice, sporting achievements and participation at school and local level and membership of the Air Cadets.