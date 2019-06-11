Scholes in TdY best dressed finals

Scholes has lost out to Kippax in the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire Best Dressed Village category.

Voting was opened last week and on Tuesday organisers declared the winners.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “The Best Dressed competition is our way of recognising all those places and people that helped make this year’s Tour de Yorkshire one of the most eye-catching, colourful and vibrant editions yet.

“It was a really difficult task compiling the shortlists but thousands of people have cast their votes over the last week and picked some very worthy winners.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming those winners to the Welcome to Yorkshire office now to honour their remarkable efforts.

“We are truly grateful for the support the Tour de Yorkshire receives right across the county – from local authorities, community groups, schools, businesses and residents – and it’s that support that makes the Tour such a special event, and Yorkshire such a brilliant county.”

Scholes gained international exposure for its efforts to dress up with bunting and cycles for the arrival of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire.

The village was up against Elvington, Kirkby Malzeard and Kippax in the Best Dressed Village category.

Over 7,000 people from around the world cast their votes on the official Tour de Yorkshire Twitter page @letouryorkshire.

The winners will now be invited to the Welcome to Yorkshire offices next month to receive special commemorative plaques which will be displayed in each location.