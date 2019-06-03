Safety top of the agenda

Retirement home developer McCarthy and Stone invited the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to perform a mock crane rescue at its Dawson Grange site, which is under construction on North Street in Ripon.

Organised by Senior Site Manager, Mick Piling, the exercise provided firefighters with a realistic training scenario relating to the on-site tower crane.

North Yorkshire Fire Brigade crane rescue training exercise at the McCarthy & Stone site at Dawson Grange, Ripon. Pictured from the left are, Craig Speakes and Pat Degier from McCarthy & Stone with Fire Fighters Alex Tordoff, Harriet Jakeman, Elliott Gracey, Crew Manager Steve Webster, Fire Fighter Paul Marshall and Senior Site Manager Mick Pilling. Picture by David Harrison.

David Gledson, based at Ripon Fire Station, said: “Mock rescue activities such as this are incredibly valuable, providing our crews with an opportunity to practice in a real life setting, yet with the support of being in a safe and controlled environment.”

Mick Piling, Senior Site Manager at Dawson Grange, Ripon, added: “McCarthy and Stone is dedicated to prioritising health and safety on site as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering five star service and quality across every area of the business.

“Supporting the training of local emergency service teams is of upmost importance when it comes to creating a safe environment for our site workers, and we were pleased to assist with the mock rescue.”