Rock stars raise money for charity

Pupils at Aspin Park Academy dressed up as Rock Stars on a non-uniform day to raise money for Children in Need and Rotary’s End Polio campaign.

At a school assembly recently, President Mike Dixon from Knaresborough Rotary Club was presented with a cheque for £204.49 which, thanks to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will be worth £613.47 to the End Polio campaign.

This follows on from a day last month when all pupils at the school planted purple crocuses in the school grounds supervised by Knaresborough Rotarians.