Ripon Young Musicians 2018 awards revealed

Young musicians’ talents came under the spotlight at the Ripon Young Musicians of the Year 2018.

The Winners of the 2018 competition, adjudicated by Dr Alasdair Jamieson, and held at St John’s Church Sharrow, were:

Class 1 (up to and including Year) - Dulcie Jones (Clarinet). Class 2 (Years 5 & 6) - Section 1 - Eva Peel (Piano) - Class winner; Section 2 - Harry Warner-Reed (French Horn). Class 3 - Ensembles - Section 1 (Years 4 to 8) - Sasha Reed and Francesca Abrahams (Piano duet); Section 2 (Years 9 to 13) - James Kitchingman and Alexander Abrahams (Piano duet) - Class winners; Class 4 - Two skills - Section 1 (up to Year 8) - Francesca Abrahams (Piano & Voice); Section 2 (Year 9 upwards) - Eva Scullion (Trumpet & Voice) - Class winner; Class 5 (Years 7 & 8) - Section 1 - Puyuan Ge (Violin) - Class winner; Section 2 - Evie Richards (Voice). Class 6 (Years 9 & 10) - Section 1 - Kaavya Venkatesh (Violin) - Class winner; Section 2 - Emilia Lennox (Voice). Class 7 ( Years 11, 12 & 13) - Section 1 - Alexander Abrahams (Piano) - Class winner; Section 2 - Molly Howard (Alto Saxophone).

Highly Commended - Class 1 - Rafe Warner-Reed (Bassoon); Class 2 - Ethan Kendrick (Organ); Class 3 - Catherine Taylor and James Taylor (Piano duet); Neive Zenner, Charlotte Titterington-Colman, Madeleine Penny, Eva Scullion, Tehya Sutton, Hamish Dunn, Jessica Parnell and Anna Marley (Vocal ensemble);

Class 5 - Qin Yi Yaw (Piano); Class 6 - Shen Jie Yaw (Piano).

Also commended were James Kitchingman (Piano & Voice), Alfred McEvoy (Piano & Voice), Xander Galloway-Gee (Piano & Voice), Kush-Mukerji and Yash-Mukerji (Piano duet), Hannah Salden and Eva Peel (Flute / Piano duet), Sasha Reed (Piano) and Jamie Tabor (Piano).

The European Piano Teachers Association Cup for Piano Performance was awarded to Alexander Abrahams and The Scullion Cup for Singing was awarded to Eva Scullion.