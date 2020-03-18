Residents come together in times of need

Unprecedented times. A new normal. Madness. Three terms that have all been used to describe the current Covid-19 situation we find ourselves in, writes Coun Alan Lamb.

I am always impressed by how the residents of our town and villages stoically come together in times of need, although I must admit that like everyone else I have never seen anything like this!

The response to Covid-19 is no different. We may be at the beginning of a very long road, but already a number of local groups have sprung up eager to offer help, which is fantastic, but a single co-ordinated response across our area, utilising new and existing networks, will help to safeguard both those in need and volunteers.

As Ward Members, we are coordinating with Parish Councils across the ward and with Leeds City Council and discussing exactly what kind of support will be required, who might need additional support, who could deliver that support and how to best co-ordinate it.

There are safeguarding considerations we must look at too, being mindful of our vulnerable residents and those who would choose to take advantage.

To say the situation is fluid, would be an understatement – elements seem to be changing hour by hour and we will need to be agile in how we keep up.

If you would like to help, please go through your local Parish Council in the first instance who will collate all offers - together we can ensure noone gets left out.

The phrase of the moment seems to be ‘marathon not a sprint’. I don’t think anyone really knows how long the current situation is going to last, by making sure we are organised, we can maximise efforts for the longer-term.

As many readers will know, I am also a local businessman too and I am in the same storm of uncertainty over what is happening as many of you are.

Likewise, my mum is over 70 and I would do anything for her as others would for their relatives.

I honestly believe that we will pull together as a community and get through this.

We must listen to the advice from Government and the science from the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer.

I am much more inclined to heed the advice of experts than the views and opinions from some sources in the media.

While the upcoming elections may have been postponed, democracy never ceases and we are still available to help with any issues you might have, so please don’t hesitate to contact any or all of us via email (alan.lamb@leeds.gov.uk, norma.harrington@leeds.gov.uk or linda.richards@leeds.gov.uk) or on 0113 378 8557 and we will do our best to help.

Please share and take notice of official government advice regarding COVID-19: https://www.gov.uk/government/topical-events/coronavirus-covid-19-uk-government-response.

Finally, do be sensible and take care of each other and your loved ones. We will get through this together.