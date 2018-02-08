Red Kite Hall, Hall Drive, Bramhope - £1,695,000

Red Kite Hall is one of the area’s finest detached modern residences arranged over three floors, occupying a private position with outstanding views landscaped gardens ample parking, double and single garage, say agents Hopkinsons.

It features a family gym, impressive lounge, feature open plan Clarity Arts fitted kitchen, reception hall, guest cloaks/shower room, utility room.

Three of the bedrooms have en-suite facilities and there are two further bedrooms and luxury bathroom. Phone 01423 501201.