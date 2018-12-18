Quiet man declared Townsperson of Year

A former police officer who helps out on many community groups has been named Wetherby Townsperson of the Year.

Alan Drinkall MBE was rewarded for his work with the Christmas Lights, In Bloom, Old Men’s Parliament, and Royal British Legion.

Organisers Wetherby District Lions President John Boulton said: “After a robust selection process the judging panel finally came up with a winner which we are pleased to announce was Alan Drinkall MBE so congratulations to Alan.

“Many local people will know Alan from his days as a police officer when he was instrumental in creating Crucial Crew working with local schoolchildren.

“Following his retirement Alan has continued his unique organisational and administration skills by being the driving force with the Wetherby Christmas Lights, an active member of The Royal British Legion, Wetherby in Bloom and The Old Mens Parliament.”

Mr Drinkall was awarded an MBE for his services due to his lifetime commitment to the community and set up the Crucial Crew in 1992 to help Year Six children prepare for the future.

John added: “As his nomination stated he is a quiet unassuming individual, often found to be pottering in the background, doing vital work.

“He will be remembered by the good folk of Wetherby for many years to come.”