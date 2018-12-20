Pupils donate to foodbank

Children from Harewood C of E Primary School have taken part in a ‘reverse advent calendar’.

Each pupil collected an item of food each day, starting from December 1, and put it in a box to donate to a foodbank in North and West Leeds.

A school spokesman said: “Christmas is a time of giving and not just receiving presents or eating chocolates and the children were thrilled when they realised how much they had collected and how much joy it would bring to people this Christmas.”

Pictured are Louis Chandan, Lara Warren, Oscar Langton, Ashwin Kant, Thomas Northwood, Alfie Young, Jack Blackburn, William Kelly, Henry Hundall-Tinkler, Eve Muir, Luca Desaraju and Wilfred Kirkhope.