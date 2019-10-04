Wetherby councillor dies after short illness

A hardworking and dedicated representative of the Wetherby community has been lost.

MP Alec Shelbrooke paid tribute to Coun Gerald Wilkinson who died this morning after a short illness.

“I’m deeply saddened at the passing of my colleague and friend, Coun Gerald Wilkinson,” said Mr Shelbrooke.

“Gerald was dedicated to life in the Wetherby area. Everyone will know that Gerald worked hard for all residents and continued dealing with casework during his recent illness.

“Our community has lost a hardworking representative and the Conservative Party family has lost a dear friend.”

On a facebook post, his Wetherby Ward colleagues Coun Norma Harrington and Alan Lamb said of Mr Wilkinson, who lived in Boston Spa: “We were heartbroken to learn that our dear friend and colleague Gerald Wilkinson passed away this morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Ann and his family. We will miss him desperately. Rest in peace Gerald.”