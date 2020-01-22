Residents to have their say on Local Plan

Drop-in sessions are to be held in Tadcaster and Sherburn-in Elmet in a bid to get people involved in long-term plans for the area.

From Friday January 24, Selby District Council is urging people to have their say on the development of a new Local Plan.

This will set a framework for future development in the district up to 2040 and will be used by the Council to decide on planning applications.

Executive Member Coun Richard Musgrave, explained: “Nothing’s been decided at this early stage and your views and comments are therefore very important in shaping the contents of the emerging Local Plan.

“It’s really important that this plan reflects the needs and aspirations of people and businesses already in the district.”

A council spokesman added: “The Selby district is one of the fastest-growing areas in North Yorkshire, benefiting from significant new business investment and great connections to the economic hubs of Leeds, Sheffield, York and Hull.

“The area’s high quality of life with relatively low house prices compared to city neighbours is also helping to raise its profile.

“This new Local Plan will help to ensure that the right type of growth happens in the right places, supported by the right infrastructure, to benefit people already living in the area as well as to support sustainable investment in the long-term and protect and enhance the natural environment.”

Drop-in sessions, for people to have their say in person, will be held at Tadcaster Library on February 3, 2-6pm and Sherburn Library on February 10, 2-5pm. The deadline for comments to the council is Friday March 6.