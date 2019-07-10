Pro-EU campaigners from Yorkshire gather for rally in Brussels

Dozens of pro-European Union campaigners from Yorkshire have held a rally in Brussels to show their support for the UK remaining in the EU.

The Yorkshire for Europe rally took place outside the European Commission building and saw around 60 people from the region singing pro-EU songs. They were accompanied by a brass band and string instruments as well as opera singers and Madeleina Kay, a writer and activist from Sheffield.

The group was joined by two Yorkshire MEPs, Magid Magid of the Green Party and Liberal Democrat Shaffaq Mohammed as well as Jude Kirton-Darling (Labour, North East) and Caroline Voaden (South West).

Earlier, a procession of Yorkshire for Europe supporters carrying EU flags,Yorkshire flags and Union flags marched through the streets of Brussels and sang songs at the entrance to the European Parliament.

One of the organisers, Richard Sadler, chair of North Yorkshire for Europe said: "It was a truly inspiring event. What struck us all was show much the people of Brussels - who are from many different European nationalities - appreciated our presence.

"Everywhere we went we met with smiles and cheers and several times we walked past cafes where customers sitting outside burst into spontaneous applause."

Yorkshire for Europe, which represents 14 pro EU groups now active in Yorkshire and the Humber, is campaigning for the UK to remain part of the EU.