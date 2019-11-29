Pannal Village Hall wins grant

A major grant is set to transform Pannal Village Hall.

Funding has been approved for a major improvement scheme at Pannal Village Hall to upgrade facilities and create new space for community activities thanks to a £100,000 grant award from FCC Communities Foundation.

The money will be used to build a new meeting room and toilet block, plus a new entrance gallery and much needed additional storage space.

Chairman Pat Fitzgerald believes that the new facilities will make a huge difference to the Village Hall.

Pat said: “This is a real boost to the people of Pannal and Burn Bridge.

“It’s fantastic that FCC Communities have awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to being able to offer the community such a great and improved venue for all our activities.

“Works will start next year and be completed over the summer.”

A full report on the plans was given at the AGM on Tuesday November 26.

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

The group’s spokesman Penny Horne said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Pannal Village Hall Improvement Works project and pleased our funding will make such a difference to so many groups of people within Pannal and the surrounding villages.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and we’re looking forward to this one having a positive impact very soon.”