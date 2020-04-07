Lockdown looks set to be extended

A document from Leeds City Council officers claims it is highly likely the government will extend its current lockdown period in its review of the measures next week.

It comes as the authority announces more than £160,000 to be made to help support voluntary organisations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report outlines measures taken by the authority to make £5,000 per ward available over the coming weeks should the government-enforced lockdown continue.

It added that, while current social isolation measures will be reviewed on Monday, April 13, it was ‘anticipated’ the measures would be extended.

It stated: “National guidance issued on Monday 23rd March 2020 suggests the current social isolation measures will be reviewed in 3 weeks. It is unknown at this stage whether they will be extended but it is anticipated this will most likely be the case.”

The document foes on to recommend £165,000 to be distributed over Leeds’s 33 wards to support ‘tier 2’ volunteer response to the covid-19 outbreak – the money would be distributed by each neighbourhood network, should social distancing measures be in place for the coming weeks.

The document, which was approved this month states: “Financial support is required for the organisations acting as referral hubs.”

“A planned two tier response is currently underway to assist statutory and non-statutory services to meet the needs of those most at risk during this particular time, with this report focusing on the tier two response.

“The additional funding requested is recognised as essential to ensure a volunteer response can be co-ordinated at a community level, led by existing third sector and community-based organisations in Leeds.”

The report follows an announcement in March that the council would partner with Voluntary Action Leeds (VAL) to coordinate those wanting to help the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus lockdown.

The effort saw more than 5,000 people in the city volunteer to help, in addition to the hundreds of thousands nationally who volunteered to help the NHS.

Anyone who feels they are able can volunteer can visit www.doinggoodleeds.org.uk, emailing info@val.org.uk or calling 0113 2977920.

Richard Beecham , Local Democracy Reporting Service