Key workers hailed by city

The leader of Leeds City Council has hailed the efforts of front-line key workers as the city faces up to one of the most serious challenges to everyday life Leeds has ever seen.

Coun Judith Blake also warned Leeds was entering an “upward curve” of cases, and urged citizens to continue following government instructions to stay at home and continue social distancing.

Her comments follow announcements in the past week that Voluntary Action Leeds has seen thousands of people in the city volunteering to help those in need during the pandemic.

Coun Blake said: “I would like to offer a huge thank you to all council, NHS and other key workers for their heroic response to this crisis.

“The scale and pace at which COVID-19 is changing people’s lives is unprecedented. Leeds is now entering the anticipated upward curve of cases and our hospitals will come under the biggest pressure they have ever experienced.

“The council will do all it can to help the NHS in Leeds cope, but the biggest way Leeds residents can help save lives is to strictly follow the government’s instructions on staying at home and following the guidance on social distancing.

“We are also extremely grateful to everyone who has so far volunteered to help support the most vulnerable, as well as all of the fantastic work from volunteers in local communities all across Leeds. We know we still have a long way to go, so every volunteer that comes forward is a big help to the response effort.”

It follows measures introduced by the council including a recruitment drive for social care workers, as well as making council-managed car parks and on street parking bays in Leeds free to use, with priority given to key workers. More than half of council staff are now working from home.

The authority has also launched a new hotline for Leeds residents unable to leave their home for groceries and essentials, and who don’t have family or friends who can help. People who call the helpline will be matched with volunteers who can help – the number is 0113 378 1877.

An emergency food provision scheme was also launched for families and individuals who are experiencing difficulties in accessing food due to financial constraints, self-isolation or accessibility of food provision.

Visit www.doinggoodleeds.org.uk, email info@val.org.uk