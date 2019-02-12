JD Wetherspoon favours more UK products as we move towards Brexit

As we barrel towards Brexit, some firms are making moves to ensure business continues as usual.

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has already increased its range of drinks from UK and non-EU producers across its 880 pubs.

JD favours more UK products

The pubs have stopped serving Champagne, German Jagermeister, French brandies Courvoisier VS and Hennessy Fine de Cognac and German wheat beers.

They have been replaced with sparkling wines from the UK and Australia, E&J Brandy (the number two selling brandy in the USA), Black Bottle (the number one selling brandy in Australia) Strika, a herbal liqueur produced in England, and wheat beers from the UK.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman, Tim Martin, said: “This is a significant move by us and highlights our commitment to offering an excellent range of UK and world products, with the emphasis on quality and value for the two million customers who visit our pubs each week. All EU products have UK or non-EU replacements, often at equal or better quality and price.”