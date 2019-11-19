General Election hustings in town

Churches Together in Wetherby, Linton & Collingham are holding a General Election Hustings so that Wetherby residents can hear from the Elmet & Rothwell constituency candidates.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 27, at 7.30pm in Wetherby Methodist Church, Bank Street.

Chris Bishop, a spokesman for Churches Together, said: “The Hustings gives the people of Wetherby the chance to see beyond the electioneering hype and hear directly from those who aspire to represent us in Parliament.

“As well as meeting them in person, we will get to hear what they think about the issues which concern us, and thus to make an informed choice when we cast our votes on December 12.”

Chairman Revd Canon Brendan Gibling, Priest-in-charge at St James’s Church, will give each candiate the opportunity to make a short presentation which will be followed by questions from the floor. These should be submitted before to: ‘husting2019@ctiw.org’.

Elmet and Rothwell candidates: Matthew Clover - Yorkshire Party, Speaking Up for Yorkshire; Stewart Golton - Liberal Democrats; David Nagle - Labour; Alec Shelbrooke - Conservative; Penny Stables - The Green Party.