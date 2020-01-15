Call to have your save on phoneboxes

Selby District Council is asking residents about the fight to keep 12 public payphones across the district.

The Council’s Executive has made a draft decision to oppose BT’s proposal to remove the payphones and phone boxes from the district in locations including Tadcaster (Stutton Road and Kirkgate), Church Fenton (Post Office and Fenton Flyer), and Monk Fryston (opp Crown Hotel).

BT has said that 11 of these payphones are not being used enough. The twelfth phone box is on the list as it is being considered being adopted by Tadcaster Town Council – this relates to the phone box on Kirkgate.

People are being asked to make their views know by emailing localplan@selby.gov.uk or sending comments to: Planning Services, Selby District Council, Civic Centre, Doncaster Road, Selby, YO8 9FT.

Executive member Coun Richard Musgrave explained: “Payphones are a key part of the emergency network for local communities and some of the phone boxes themselves are also an important part of our landscape.

“We want as many people as possible to let us know their view on the proposals.”

The Council is also asking residents about keeping phone boxes in communities for different uses, if BT go ahead with the removal.

Local communities can adopt a traditional red phone - alternative uses for phone boxes include a defibrillator station, library, community information point and art gallery.

Selby District Council will consider the responses received and make a final decision on whether to support or object to BT’s plans for each payphone.

Communications

e: communications@selby.gov.uk

w: www.selby.gov.uk