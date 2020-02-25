Peter Shilton gift to club

Legendary England goalkeeper Peter Shilton is donating a signed pair of his gloves to help save Tadcaster Albion FC.

It comes after the chairman of the non-league side, Andy Charlesworth, bemoaned the lack of support from teams higher up the football pyramid after flooding from Storm Ciara left his club facing potential closure.

Mr Charlesworth said a gesture of goodwill from a top-tier player could see the rest of their efforts over the line.

On Sunday Mr Shilton, who holds the record for playing more games for England than anyone else, tweeted: “I only commissioned 125 of these exclusive gold limited edition gloves from my private collection one for every game I played for @England I’m donating a signed pair to help save @TadcasterAlbion”.

The club can no longer get insurance cover after a previous flood in 2015, and have been left with a £42,000 repair bill.

It has raised just over £7,000 of a £12,000 target via a JustGiving page.

The tweet gained more than 600 likes - including from Albion Tadcaster which said: “Thank you so much Peter. Not all heroes wear capes.”

Another said: “Brilliant Peter. Fingers crossed this will help raise funds to save our club. You’ll always be welcome here in Tadcaster.”

The club, which has been in existence for 125 years, was wrecked by Storm Ciara, which left floors, carpets and the roof damaged.

The pitch is still partly underwater so staff have been unable to assess the damage.

On the JustGiving page the club lists the damage including visiting officials’ facility.

It adds: “This is truly devastating as its just after a group of volunteers spent time preparing for the ground grading at the end of February painting and cleaning areas of the stadium.”

It says the reserves have been used to repair the facility after previous floods and is not able to do so again.

The club says any donations will be greatly appreciated.

To help visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savetafc