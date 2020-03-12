Yorkshire Dales triathlon backed by Brownlees

Award-Winning Triathlon Organisers, TriHard Events, have launched their first full-distance triathlon for Summer 2020, taking participants on a 140-mile route through the stunning and challenging landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales.

Supported by local Olympic and World Champion triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, The Dalesman Triathlon will be raising funds for The Brownlee Foundation.

Some 500 triathletes of all levels are expected to participate in the event, based at Ripon Racecourse on Sunday August 23, with full, half and quarter distances to suit both experienced competitors and those new to multi-sport racing.

This will be the first full-distance triathlon for TriHard Events, who organise a series of events across the North including The Redcar Sprint Triathlon and A Day in the Lakes Triathlon.

The impressive route takes in a collection of Yorkshire towns and villages including Ripon and Masham, as well as providing spectacular views across the moors from Devils Elbow and Brimham Rocks and showcasing some of the UK’s finest scenery as it passes through the Nidderdale AONB.

Riders will be following in the professional’s tracks as they take on sections of the routes used in the Tour de France 2014 Grand Départ, Yorkshire 2019 UCI Road World Championships and Tour de Yorkshire.

World and Olympic Champion triathletes, the Brownlee Brothers, will be supporting The Dalesman Triathlon to raise funds for their foundation, which supports children in sport across the UK.

Ten prize bundles worth over £700 will be awarded to participants who pledge to raise £1,000 for The Brownlee Foundation, with free event entry, adidas Boston running shoes, a Huub Anemoi Tri Suit, Oakley Radar EV Sunglasses, OTE nutrition products plus training advice from The Brownlee Brothers themselves included in the bundle.

Rob Wilkins, Founder of TriHard Events, said: “We are so excited to be launching our first full-distance Triathlon this year, and there truly isn’t a better backdrop than the Yorkshire Dales.

“We are equally delighted to be partnering with the Brownlee Brothers to raise funds for their incredible foundation whilst also offering an impressive prize bundle for our participants.

“TriHard, are very excited that Alistair and Jonny who have both participated in our Helvellyn Triathlon, are keen to be associated with this event. They know the course and think it is great as it gives a true flavour of the Yorkshire Dales without being over challenging.”

The Brownlee Brothers added: “We are really pleased to be supporting The Dalesman Triathlon. The course uses some of our training routes and so we know just how stunning it is.

“There is also the opportunity to raise some funds for our Foundation, which is great news!”