Workers donate to homeless

Colleagues at British Gypsum’s Plant at Sherburn-in-Elmet have decided to miss out on their traditional festive fish and chip lunch in order to buy meals for the homeless.

Jamie Withers, Section Leader on the B-shift at the factory which employs 150 people, said: “At Christmas time I normally get the lads some fish and chips on a Saturday day shift as thanks for their continued support.

“But instead, this year they decided to buy 10 £5 Greggs vouchers for local homeless charity, Pontefract Community Kitchen.”

The factory, which celebrates 50 years of operation this year, produces plasterboard and other specialist plaster products servicing a wide customer base.

With the growing demand for British Gypsum plasterboard in the UK, the site has just completed a £10m expansion plan, enabling it to continue to meet the requirement from the construction sector in the north of England.