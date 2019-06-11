Wetherby vicar takes ride in stride

Vicars from across the country learnt how to ride penny farthings to promote a charity event that raises money for the upkeep of historic churches, including Rev Nick Morgan from Wetherby.

A peloton of clergymen and women swept through central Oxford to raise awareness of Ride + Stride for Churches, the annual fundraiser that sees the public sponsored to walk, drive or cycle between churches.

Clergy who signed up received instruction from world experts from the Penny Farthing Club.

Ride + Stride for Churches takes place this year on Saturday, September 14.

Rev Nick Morgan said: “Ride + Stride raises such a lot of money and I wanted to give something back by helping to promote a great event.

“Hopefully, this shows that we are grateful for the support of the public and also that clergy are game for a laugh.

“It was silly and a bit scary at the same time. I’ll be lobbying for the event to be repeated here in Yorkshire, the capital of world-class cycling.”