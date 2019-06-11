Wetherby vicar takes ride in stride

Oxford UK 31st May 2019 Vicars on penny farthings in Oxford'Credit Richard Cave Photography.''Vicars from across the country descended on Oxford on Friday to learn how to ride penny farthings to promote a charity event that raises money for the upkeep of historic churches.''A peloton of clergymen and women swept through the streets of Oxford in their dog collars to raise awareness of Ride + Stride, the annual fundraiser that sees the public sponsored to walk or cycle between churches.''Clergy who signed up received instruction from world experts from the Penny Farthing Club in the car park of Wolvercote Primary School, before the more accomplished and adventurous ones set off on a circular ride from St Peter's Church, First Turn.''The event passed off with plenty of nervous laughter and wobbling ' but no serious injuries or, worse, blasphemy.''Ride + Stride takes place this year on Saturday, September 14th. Nationally, the event raises more than �1million annually.'''Vicar&. said: 'Ride + Stride raises such a
Oxford UK 31st May 2019 Vicars on penny farthings in Oxford'Credit Richard Cave Photography.''Vicars from across the country descended on Oxford on Friday to learn how to ride penny farthings to promote a charity event that raises money for the upkeep of historic churches.''A peloton of clergymen and women swept through the streets of Oxford in their dog collars to raise awareness of Ride + Stride, the annual fundraiser that sees the public sponsored to walk or cycle between churches.''Clergy who signed up received instruction from world experts from the Penny Farthing Club in the car park of Wolvercote Primary School, before the more accomplished and adventurous ones set off on a circular ride from St Peter's Church, First Turn.''The event passed off with plenty of nervous laughter and wobbling ' but no serious injuries or, worse, blasphemy.''Ride + Stride takes place this year on Saturday, September 14th. Nationally, the event raises more than �1million annually.'''Vicar&. said: 'Ride + Stride raises such a

Vicars from across the country learnt how to ride penny farthings to promote a charity event that raises money for the upkeep of historic churches, including Rev Nick Morgan from Wetherby.

A peloton of clergymen and women swept through central Oxford to raise awareness of Ride + Stride for Churches, the annual fundraiser that sees the public sponsored to walk, drive or cycle between churches.

Clergy who signed up received instruction from world experts from the Penny Farthing Club.

Ride + Stride for Churches takes place this year on Saturday, September 14.

Rev Nick Morgan said: “Ride + Stride raises such a lot of money and I wanted to give something back by helping to promote a great event.

“Hopefully, this shows that we are grateful for the support of the public and also that clergy are game for a laugh.

“It was silly and a bit scary at the same time. I’ll be lobbying for the event to be repeated here in Yorkshire, the capital of world-class cycling.”