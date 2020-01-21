Wetherby Boots store to close

Boots is to close its Wetherby James Street chemists store later this year as part of a review of its business.

The firm assured that staff, at the store opposite the Crossley Street medical centre, have been offered jobs at nearby stores.

“At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most,” said a Boots UK spokesman.

“We can confirm that we have plans to close our store on James Street in Wetherby, and this is expected to happen later this year.”

They added: “We have another store in the Horsefair Centre which is approximately five minutes’ walk away.

“The store team have been made aware of the plans and will be offered jobs at nearby Boots stores in the case of closure.”

Resident Paul Duffin said the closure would cause him problems: “I am a regular user of online order prescription pick up at Boots.

“The Day Lewis pharmacy closes for lunch and does not open on Saturday or Sunday.”