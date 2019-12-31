Toy appeal helps aid children’s hospice funds

WASTE management company Yorwaste partnered with a local children’s hospice to ask for donations of unwanted toys which otherwise may be thrown away to make way for new ones at Christmas.

The Re-Use Santa campaign is aimed at supporting Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People and reducing the amount of toys, particularly plastic toys, which are disposed of.

Yorwaste, which is the largest, local waste management in North Yorkshire and the City of York, invited people to drop off toys at any of the household waste recycling centres it oprates on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council and the City of York.

The toys were then be sold at Martin House Hospice Shops across North and West Yorkshire so they could be bought by families who, because of their personal circumstances, could afford the must-have toys of 2019.

Martin House will use the proceeds from the sale of the toys to pay for amazing experiences for children with life-shortening conditions.

Sandy Boyle, Chief Executive of Yorwaste, said: “Seeing toys which were so hard to get now gathering dust makes Santa very sad, but thankfully he has come up with a plan which will not only free up space in people’s homes for Christmas 2019, but also put lots of smiles on young faces this festive season.”

“And because the toys are being re-used, we won’t need to worry about recycling.”

Stephanie Rimmington, Head of Retail at Martin House, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Yorwaste for their support.

“We always need good quality used toys to sell in our shops.”