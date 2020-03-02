Townsperson Simon honoured at event

Wetherby Lions 2020 Townsperson of the Year, Simon Donkin, was invited to show off his award at the recent “Thank You” quiz night held in Wetherby Town Hall.

Simon has been involved in organising events in Wetherby for the last 35 years including the Wetherby Bonfire for most of that time.

“He is known as someone who prefers to work behind the scenes and shun the limelight,” said Lions President Tim Ritson.

“Notwithstanding, he has worked with Wetherby Arts Festival, Wetherby Musical Theatre Group and Welcome to Wetherby among many others.

“He was a key person in 2012 in the organisation of the Last Night of the Proms for the Queens Diamond Jubilee and on behalf of the Wetherby Lions he has managed the public address system for events such as the Wetherby Duck Race and the Wetherby Beer Festival.”

Simon’s name has been added to the other well deserved winners listed on the Roll of Honour board mounted in the Town Hall.

He was unveiled as the award winner, for outstanding contribution to town life, at the Dickensian Christmas Market, last December.