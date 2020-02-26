Tockwith Show issue plea to help keep it running

As one of the region’s longest-running agricultural shows prepares to celebrate its 75th year, the show President has warned there’s a vital need for more volunteer helpers to see the show through another 75 years.

Michelle Lee, this year’s President of the Tockwith and District Agricultural show, says it’s becoming increasing difficult to get sufficient support from the local community.

“Although it’s only held on one day there is a tremendous amount of work that goes into the organisation to ensure that it all runs smoothly and safely,” she said.

“We have more than 600 individual classes on that day ranging from farm animals and pets to children’s poems and show-jumping and, although we are blessed with a fantastic committee, the problem is there’s a limit to what a small group can do on their own.

“So, we desperately need more support if the show is going to continue, and continue to get better every year.

“Sometimes it’s simply having enough people around to physically create the showground, rather than looking for any longer-term commitment.”.

Currently the Committee are looking for four new stewards to help organise the dressage section, the farmers market, the horticultural classes, and agricultural produce and rural crafts.

They are also seeking an overall Show Secretary for the event, held on August 2.

Last year around 8,000 people attended the show but Michelle stressed this was not about the numbers: “As a registered charity our aim is to ensure that our community is able to share in the rich agricultural heritage we have and have a great day out: in short, to educate and entertain.”

Michelle has been involved with the show for more than 15 years, initially helping to oversee cakes and jam before becoming one of the first Directors of the society’s limited company, a trustee of the charity, and this year being chosen as the new Show President.

“Farming has faced many challenges since this event was first held as a horticultural show way back in 1945,” said Michelle.

“But each year since then, Tockwith Show has been able to reflect the importance of the industry in this region.

“Farming is still a major part of our economy and our community so it would be a tragedy if the show couldn’t continue in the future because of a lack of volunteer helpers.”