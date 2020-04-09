Tockwith Show dinner raises £1,500

A dinner to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Tockwith Show has raised nearly £1,500 for charity.

Held at Wetherby Golf Club on March 13 – before coronavirus restrictions were imposed - the black tie event was a fantastic celebration of one of the district’s longest-running agricultural shows.

It was hosted by the current Show President, Michelle Lee, and included nine former presidents among the guests.

Michelle said: “I think there was something in the air that evening, that we knew something was about to change in the world, because all 79 of us seemed up for a party that night.

The bar and dining roomed buzzed with conversation and laughter; friends old and new catching up with each other; and the band kept the dance-floor filled. The Golf Club gave us a marvellous spread and attentive service.”

A raffle of prizes generously donated by local businesses, Show committee members and friends raised £1,445 for the President’s chosen charity, Diabetes UK.

Michelle added: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended and generously supported us on the night, as well as those who couldn’t join us but kindly provided donations and/or prizes for the raffle.”

The 75th Tockwith Show was due to take place in August, but will now be held next year after organisers took the tough decision last week to cancel this year’s show in the light of the coronavirus crisis.

Pictured from left at the Tockwith Show 75th Anniversary Dinner are Showfield Director Mike Taylor, former presidents Norman Waller, Edward Alton, Fiona Harris, Sam Blacker, Dee Alton and Mike Tham, current President Michelle Lee, and former presidents Mike Allen and Sarah Dawson.